One cannot deny the fact that Deepika Padukone's chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, be it off-screen or on-screen, has never failed to make their fans fall head over heels for them. As we all know that Deepika and Ranbir were in a serious relationship but things turned awry between them and the two parted ways with each other on a bitter note. And it was that time, when Ranbir had bared it all in his confession and admitted to have cheated on Deepika with Katrina Kaif.

After their infamous break-up, Deepika had revealed how she had been dealing with the pain and anguish she went through. Post her ordeal, Ranbir too had opened up about cheating on Deepika in a heartfelt interview.

"Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness. You realise it now, when you grow up and you value it more why be in a relationship, why be committed to someone when you cannot be committed?" Ranbir Kapoor had told Stardust magazine in 2011.

Soon after breaking up with Deepika, Ranbir had found solace in Katrina's arms. Their relationship started blossoming on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani. Though fans wanted to see the ex-flames back together, they had also suspected that Ranbir had left Deepika for Katrina.

To which, Ranbir had said, "Infidelity is the deal breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can't f*ck around with it."

It was commendable to see Ranbir, being a son to a famous father Rishi Kapoor, admit his mistakes on a public platform. Both Deepika and Ranbir have moved on with their life. While Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh last year, Ranbir is currently dating Alia Bhatt and rumours say that they will tie the knot soon.

Talking about his equation with Deepika, Ranbir had earlier said, "The amount of love I have for Deepika is like family. It's very warm, it's about care, about being proud of her. The facet of love, care and respect has changed but changed for the better. It's not your immature "I love her" kind of feeling. It's mature and that has come with age. Also, we have both positively moved on with our lives."

No matter what, Deepika and Ranbir's jodi will always remain special and there's no second thought about it.