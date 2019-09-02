When it comes to handling relationships, there's no better place to look out for than Bollywood. Relationships flourish, marriages happen but we often hear about the stories of their sudden and bitter break-ups. Not just about their bad experiences, but celebrities have also been sending a message that it is possible for exes to be friends with each other even when they are no longer in a relationship. And such is the story of former lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina's personal life is like an open book. She has always been talked about her romantic relationships with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor but she ended up collecting the scattered pieces of her broken heart. But the diva picked herself up and pushed herself out of her terrible phase.

The Bharat actress is now cordial with both Salman and Ranbir and has no qualms about working with them together on the screen. And now after a gap of two years, Katrina is again collaborating with Ranbir for Badshah's new upcoming music video.

Sharing a goofy picture on Instagram, Badshah, Katrina and Ranbir were seen having a great time together shooting for the video. Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu was also seen on the sets. And after witnessing Katrina and Ranbir's behind the scenes chemistry, fans have been going gaga over the ex-couple. The pictures have now gone viral on social media.

Take a look.