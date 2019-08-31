In this new world of likes, comments and shares, many Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan have been trying to keep up with the current trend of maintaining their presence on social media. And why not. It is one of the easiest ways for celebrities to stay in touch with their huge fan base. And if you are superstar like Salman, it becomes necessary for you to treat your fans by giving them a peek into your starry life.

It is evident that Salman has upped his social media game for the past few weeks. From sharing his childhood photo to behind the scenes of Dabangg 3 shoot, Salman had been showcasing a different side of him while indulging in different activities. This time around, the Bollywood superstar was seen whipping himself in a video which shocked everyone.

Salman took out some time from Dabangg 3 shoot to interact with the members of Potraj community who whip themselves and bear the pain, a religious ritual which is mostly performed to repent of one's sins. The Dabangg Khan looked quite amazed by the act and decided to give it a try.

Performing the ritual, Salman was seen whipping himself with a rope and said that 'there is a pleasure in feeling and sharing the pain'. However, he warned kids not to try this brutal act on themselves or anyone else.

Take a look.

Salman recently completed 31 years in Bollywood and on the occassion, he expressed his gratitude towards the Indian film industry and his fans.

During his 31 year journey, Salman, who made his acting debut in 1988 with the film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, has featured in various genres of films such as comedy entertainers Biwi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Ready and No Entry.

Later in 2000, he was seen in high octane action films such as Dabangg, Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The 53-year-old star also dabbled in sports-centric films like Sultan and movies with high emotional content like Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In addition to his acting career, Salman is a film producer, a television presenter and promotes humanitarian causes through his charity, Being Human Foundation.

(With IANS Inputs)