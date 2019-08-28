We all know how Kapil Sharma has always been fond of Salman Khan. And the way Dabangg Khan came to the comedian's rescue by turning a producer to the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show just goes to show how the two admire each other. But there was a time when Kapil was upset with Salman after the latter decided to promote his film on the comedian's rival show.

There's no secret that Kapil Sharma's show has become the ultimate platform for Bollywood celebrities who never fail to promote their projects on the show. There was no one in the industry who would not follow this ritual. And since Kapil had a special place for Salman in his heart, the comedian expected the Dabangg Khan to appear on his show to promote his 2015 romantic action drama Hero.

But things turned sour between them when Salman ditched Comedy Nights With Kapil and went on to appear on Kapil's rival show Comedy Nights Bachao. Kapil was hurt a lot with Salman's move and had considered it as a snub by Kapil's team.

Soon Kapil switched to being a Shah Rukh Khan's unabashed supporter and had even used SRK (Shiv Ram Kishan) initials in his Bollywood debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

"When Salman decided to go on the other show, Kapil took it to his heart. Kapil is now an open and unabashed SRK supporter," a member from Kapil Sharma's team was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Not just that, Kapil even went on to invite guest actors on the show to prove that his show doesn't need to rely on any Bollywood celebrity to sustain its humour.

Cut to present, Kapil and Salman have decided to let bygones be bygones and share a good rapport with each other. And now that The Kapil Sharma Show has been topping the TRP charts, Salman is happy being a producer of the show.