Life has completely turned around for the poor old lady Ranu Mondal after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Ek pyaar ka naagma' at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal went viral on the internet. People started noticing and appreciated her talent. She was given a complete makeover and even got a break from Himesh Reshammiya who gave her a chance to record a song with him at his studio. And now reports have started making the rounds of the internet that Salman Khan, who is known for helping the ones who in need, has gifted Ranu a house worth Rs 55 lakh.

The reports further suggested that Salman has even given Ranu a lifetime opportunity to sing a song in his upcoming film Dabangg 3. However, it has been learnt that these reports are far from the truth.

A source close to Salman has refuted all the reports calling it as a fake news. The source said that Salman has neither gifted the internet singing sensation a house nor he has offered her a song in Dabangg 3.

On the work front, Salman currently has a lot of meaty projects on his plate that include Dabangg 3, Inshallah, which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali also starring Alia Bhatt, Bigg Boss 13 and Kick 2.