At 53, Salman Khan still remains the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood. The Dabangg Khan had earlier admitted that he was very close to getting married to his past girlfriends but it just didn't work out at that time. He is still living his life as a singleton and has always stressed that he is waiting for the right girl to get married. And it looks like the wait is finally over as Zareen Khan, who was launched by Salman into Bollywood in 2010 period action drama Veer, is all ready to marry him.

As rumours and Bollywood celebrities go hand-in-hand, the Hate Story actress was recently asked to spread a fun rumour about herself. And she replied to ETimes saying, "A fun rumour I would like to spread is that Salman Khan is getting married to me."

Later, when Zareen was asked among Salman, Karan Singh Grover and Gautam Rode, who she would like to kill, marry or hook up with, she replied, "I would not want to kill anybody and I don't believe in marriage because it is a pure constitution but in today's time it has become a joke, so hook up with...Gautam is married and Karan is also married, bache sirf humare Salman, so Salman."

A few months ago, a source close to the Khan family had revealed the real reason behind Salman's single status. Salman had said that he was on the verge of getting married to his girlfriends Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani and had even printed marriage cards but in the end, things didn't fall in place. He was even serious about Katrina Kaif whom he dated for almost 7 years before they parted ways in 2015.

"Salman bhai is known to go all out for his family. His love transcends into selfless loyalty. Multiple times he was close to getting married, but each time he was unable to give another person as much as importance as his family. Salman thought it would be unfair to commit to a partner and not be able to give his cent percent, that's the real reason why he is single," a source close to the Khan family was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

So if ever Zareen would want to get married to Salman, she will have to wait a little more longer until the Dabangg Khan feels it's the right moment.