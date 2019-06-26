Although makers of Bigg Boss 13 have not revealed the confirmed list of contestants, it seems that some of the most popular reported contestants are already fighting to become the highest paid contestant of the show this season.

Zareen Khan and controversial couple Mahika Sharma-Danny D are expected to be three of the highest paid contestants in upcoming Bigg Boss 13. While Zareen is a well-known Bollywood actress, Mahika is a TV actress and Danny is British porn star.

It has been learnt that the trio are charging a bomb to be part of the show, and are trying their best to come up as the highest paid contestants of Bigg Boss 13.

"A tough competition is going on between Zareen Khan and Mahika-Danny D to become highest paid contestant in Bigg Boss 13. Zareen is being paid Rs 95,000 per day to enter the controversial house. Whereas Danny D is demanding Rs 1.5 crore per day to be a house member and Mahika Sharma has been finalised at around Rs 92,000 per day by the show," a source close to the show informed International Business Times India.

Earlier Zareen had tweeted that she is not part of the show, but sources say that she is first finalised contestant of Bigg Boss 13. It is being speculated that the celebrities have been instructed not to confirm anything before the show makers reveal the final list of contestants.

Meanwhile, there were reports stating that Bigg Boss host Salman Khan is going to charge record sum of money this season as his fee. As reported, he will take home Rs 31 crore per weekend (two episodes), which will be around Rs 402 crore for the entire duration of the show.

Apart from Zareen, Mahika and Danny, the leaked list of probable contestants included names of Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Pandey, Ankita Lokhande among many others.