At a time when a lot of speculations are being made regarding the names of Bigg Boss 13 contestants, we have dug out the list of celebrities who are most likely to be part of the show this season.

A source close to the show has revealed the names of the celebrity contestants, who have been approached for the show, and have also agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 13.

As many as 23 people, including some well-known celebs, have been shortlisted for the controversial show. Out of these 23, the final 13 contestants will be signed after July 30.

Although some of the celebrities mentioned in the list denied being approached or being part of the show, it is apparently because they are not allowed to announce their participation as per their contract.

"Zareen Khan recently tweeted saying that she is not joining Bigg Boss 13, but actually she will be a part of it. She had to deny the rumours as BB makers do not want the names to be out so soon," the source said.

Bigg Boss 13 will witness contestants hailing from Bollywood to Television industry, from modelling to fashion hub and others too. Below is the list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants, whom you will most probably see this season on the show:

1. Zareen khan (Bollywood actress) 2. Chunky Pandey (Bollywood actor) 3. Rajpal Yadav (Bollywood actor) 4. Warina Hussain (Indian model) 5. Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Female television star) 6. Ankita Lokhande (Indian actress) 7. Rakesh Vashisth (Television actor) 8. Mahika Sharma (controversial actress) 9. Danny D (Male porn star) 10. Jeet (Bengali super star, Bigg Boss Bangla host) 11. Chirag Paswan (Politician, former actor) 12. Vijender Singh (Boxer, actor) 13. Rahul Khandelwal (Model) 14. Himansh Kohli (Model and actor) 15. Mahima Chaudhary (Former Bollywood actress) 16. Meghna Malik (TV actress) 17. Mahaakshay Chakraborty (Mithun Chakraborty's son, actor) 18. Dayanand Shetty (CID fame actor) 19. Faizy Boo (makeup artist/LGBTQ) 20. Ritu Beri (Fashion designer) 21. Sonal Chauhan (Singer, model) 22. Fazilpuria Rahul Yadav (Singer) 23. Siddharth Shukla (Actor)

The makers of Bigg Boss 13, that will be hosted by Salman Khan, have done away with the previous format of including a mix of celebs and commoners on the show. They decided to have only popular celebrities on board this time, which might be a good thing for the show. Bigg Boss 13 is expected to start in September.