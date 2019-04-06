Ever since Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 ended with Dipika Kakar emerging as the winner, curiosity among the thirteenth season has already started doing the rounds.

And now, it has been revealed that Bigg Boss 13 will have a new location. Until now, Lonavala was the location for the controversial reality show. However, director Omung Kumar, whose wife Vanita has been the set designer for Bigg Boss, has confirmed that the location for Bigg Boss 13 is shifting from Lonavala.

"Right now, we are concentrating on Bigg Boss Marathi and preparing for that. It's going to be a blast. Later, we will begin the process for Bigg Boss. But yes, the location is shifting from Lonavala to a new place," Kumar told Cine Speaks.

A reliable Twitter handle that posts Bigg Boss updates, has further releaved that Bigg Boss 13 will be shot at Goregaon film city, Mumbai. Not just that, the new season will also be telecast on Sony TV instead of ColorsTV.

Also, unlike previous years when the auditions for Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss would start early, this time (Bigg Boss 13) the audition will apparently start from May-June, 2019. Rumour has it that the delay in the audition round is because of the new season of Bigg Boss Marathi, which is coming soon.

However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited regarding details of the new season. Last year, rumours were rife that the makers would shift the base to Goa, however, they chose Lonavala as the location, as always.