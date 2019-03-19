Mandana Karimi took social media by storm as she went topless for a raunchy photoshoot. The actress shared the photo on Instagram, and fans cannot get enough of her hotness.

Mandana, who often posts sizzling pictures on social media, has taken the bar even higher now. The photo shows her flaunting her curves while aesthetically covering her assets.

Mandana certainly nailed the photoshoot with her extremely toned body, and sensuous self. The post received series of comments from fans, who cannot stop praising the diva's boldness. Lately a lot of models and actresses do not mind posting topless pictures on social media, as they are no more scared of trolls.

Mandana was some time ago trolled after she deliberately flaunted her legs in a thigh-high slit gown at an event. She was seen deliberately flaunting her toned legs to the paparazzi, and in the process, had almost suffered an oops moment. A lot of people on social media had then roasted her, accusing her of being desperate to grab attention.

Mandana had hogged limelight with her appearance in Bigg Boss 9. Later she featured in a number of films including Roy, Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.