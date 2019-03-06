After sharing a topless picture from Sahara desert, former James Bond movie actress Halle Berry has once again shared a racy snap of herself.

X-Men movie star has a new tattoo and the actress shared the picture of her massive tattoo with her several million Instagram followers. In a topless photo, a massive tattoo on Halle Berry's back can be seen which starts from her neck and goes all the way down to her spine.

In the picture, Halle Berry is seen standing in the kitchen while she is busy cooking eggs. She had her face turned to the stove. "Who says I'm not a mermaid," Halle Berry wrote as she wore sparkly pants and showed off the huge tattoo on her back. There are several who complain that the back tattoo does not look elegant but Halle Berry has once again proved that whatever she does, she makes it classy.

In addition to this, Halle Berry also shared a video of some healthy meal she whipped up. Her healthy snack consists of a fresh plate of veggies and a bowl of fruits that has carrots, tomatoes, celery, and other important food.

It was not long ago when Halle Berry shared a topless racy picture of herself from the Sahara desert. In the earlier Instagram picture, Berry wore nothing but wide-legged black trousers, which were accompanied by several beaded necklaces. The Academy Award-winning actress cupped her breasts to make the picture more sensual.

In professional endeavors, the Cloud Atlas movie star will be seen in the next John Wick movie. In the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Berry will play the role of Sofia, an assassin who will help John Wick (Keanu Reeves) in finding a way out of New York City after several members of The High Table are trying to kill him.

As per John Wick star Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry's presence in the last and final chapter has raised the bar of their action-thriller movie. In an earlier interview, Reeves called Berry astounding while adding that "she gets to do some really cool stuff. This is another level."

At the same time, Halle Berry is also serving as an executive producer to the ongoing comedy television series, Boomerang.