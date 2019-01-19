Fans of Matrix movie were in here for a treat as they got to see Keanu Reeves back as John Wick in the first official teaser trailer of the upcoming John Wick 3: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry starring John Wick 3: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is going to be filled with a lot of action scenes and some heartbreaking sequences. The recently released trailer picks up where the second chapter of John Wick ended — John is being hunted by several members and there is a $14 million bounty on his head. As per the movie's synopsis, he is running around the city to save his life and in order to leave New York safely, he is killing almost everyone.

The trailer begins by showing John Wick and his dog rushing through Times Square and we hear Andy Williams' "The Impossible Dream." When Wick stops in the front of a Broadway, we hear Angelica Huston saying, "There is no escape for you. The high table wants your life."

The Director then asks, "Tell me what you want?" For which, John Wick simply replies, "Passage."

Check out the trailer here:

As earlier reported, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is directed by Chad Stahelski on a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad, who previously wrote both John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2. The upcoming neo-noir movie will follow the life of Jonathan Wick (Reeves), who is on the run following his assassination of Santino D'Antonio in The Continental. The trailer features several such agents who are out here to kill John Wick.

Due to the heavy bounty on his head, Wick has to find a way to escape New York and in order to that, he takes the help of one woman he truly trusts — Sofia (Halle Berry).

As per Box Office Mojo, the previous two movies in the John Wick franchise did exceptionally well at the box-office. The 2014 release John Wick was made against a budget of $20 million and earned over $80 million. Whereas, due to the cult following of the first part, the Chapter 2 in John Wick franchise earned $171.5 million against a production budget of $40 million. The upcoming John Wick: Chapter 3 is made against a budget of $70 million and it has been predicted to surpass both the first and second parts.

Apart from Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry, the film will star Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon and Jereme Flynn in important roles. The movie is produced by Summit Entertainment, Thunder Road Pictures, and 87Eleven Productions, and is going to be distributed by Lionsgate and is scheduled to release on May 17.