Keanu Reeves has officially revealed the name of the third 'John Wick' film. The actor also explained the reason why they decided to opt for that particular name.

During Reeves' recent interview with ComingSoon, he said the name of the third John Wick film will be 'John Wick 3: Parabellum.' He explained the word Parabellum refers to "prepare for war." Given the events that are shown in the John Wick: Chapter 2, it seems that the entire underground assassin world will be against Wick in the upcoming film.

The Matrix movie actor further explained that the phrase, Parabellum, comes from a famous sentence, "Si vis Pacem, Parabellum," which translates as, "If you want peace, prepare for war."

John Wick movie series began in 2014. The film in the series titled John Wick: Chapter 1, was directed by Chad Stahelski and David Leitch from a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad.

The film focused on the life of John Wick (Reeves), a retired hitman seeking to avenge the murder of his dog and the theft of his vintage car. The film met with favorable response from fans and critics alike. The fight choreography and homage to spaghetti western film were highly appreciated by everyone.

John Wick: Chapter 1 was made against a budget of $29.7 million and grossed $89 million worldwide.

Following the success of 2014 release, a sequel titled John Wick: Chapter 2 was released in 2017. The film followed the troubled life of Wick after a massive bounty is placed on his head. The film also featured Common, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane. It received excellent reviews and grossed a staggering $171.5 million worldwide, against a production budget of $88 million.

The third installment in the series, John Wick 3: Parabellum is helmed by Stahelski and will feature Reeves reprising his role of John Wick. The official synopsis of the film reads as:

"John Wick is still on the run following his killing of a High Table member inside The Continental, and with a $14 million global contract out on his life. Banned from any company services, John must fight and kill his way out of New York."

The upcoming Neo-noir action thriller film will also feature Halle Berry, Ruby Rose, and Hiroyuki Sanada in the major roles. The film is scheduled to release on May 17, 2019.