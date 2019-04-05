Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and Sameer had expressed their shock when their names had appeared on the credit list of the upcoming PM Narendra Modi biopic. And now reports are doing the rounds of the industry that Salman Khan is reportedly miffed with the makers of the biopic for making Vivek Oberoi dance on his song Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon.

However, sources close to Salman have rubbished the reports. One of close friends of Salman has said that it is nothing but a publicity stunt to keep the noise going around the Omung Kumar directorial.

"When they put Javed Saab's name in the trailer and he protested, what happened? People got to know about this film. Now Salman's name comes up saying he is upset because the song 'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon' from Salman's shelved film (Dus) has been filmed on Vivek Oberoi. Arrey bhai, Vivek can dance to any song he wants. It's a free world. Salman has better things to do than to worry about a song he shot 30 years ago," Salman's friend was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Javed Akhtar too has reportedly refrained himself from talking about his name being used in the film's credit without his consent.

"This is the oldest trick in the book to get publicity for a film. Pull the names of known people into it. Javed Saab should not have reacted. He fell right into their trap," a source close to Javed Akhtar told the entertainment site.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear on April 8 a plea seeking to block the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was scheduled to release on April 5.

A bench of Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Indira Banerjee agreed to hear the plea by Aman Panwar, one of the Congress spokesman, contending that the release of Modi biopic ahead of the election would disturb the level playing field.

However, the chief of the censor board Prasoon Joshi said that the movie is yet to be certified.

"Since there are a lot of queries around the certification of the film, would like to give a clear picture. The film is going through the due process of examination and certification according to the requisite guidelines and is yet to be certified as the process is not complete at this point," Joshi said in a statement.