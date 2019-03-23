The mystery behind lyrcists - Javed Akhtar and Sameer being credited on the poster of PM Narendra Modi biopic has finally been solved.

Javed and Sameer recently expressed shock and discontent at them being mentioned in the credit list of PM Narendra Modi movie that features Vivek Oberoi in lead.

In an official statement, T-Series have clarified that two old songs that were written by Javed and Sameer respectively have been included in the movie, and hence they have been mentioned in the credits.

Javed's IshwarAllah from 1947 Earth and Sameer's Suno Gaur Se from Dus are the two songs that have been used in PM Narendra Modi biopic.

"T-series being the official music partner of our film. We have taken the songs *'Ishwar Allah'* from the film *'1947:Earth'* and the song *'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon'* from the film *'Dus'*, thus we have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed Sahab and Sameer Ji," Official Statement from producer, creative director and story writer, Sandip Ssingh stated.

Javed recently expressed astonishment at seeing his name on the credit list of the film as he had tweeted, "Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it" along with the poster of the film.

Later, Sameer too had made a similar tweet saying, "Mujhe hairat hai apana naam pm narendra Modi film me dekh karr , Maine aisi kisi film me koi gaana nahi likha hai (I am surprised to see my name on the credit list of PM Narendra Modi. I have not written any song for this film)".

However, the confusion has now been cleared. The trailer of PM Narendra Modi was released recently, and it received mixed response from the viewers. While some appreciated the trailer, some others found it average. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film is slated to be released on April 12.