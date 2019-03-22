PM Narendra Modi, biopic on the Prime Minister of India starring Vivek Oberoi, has been the talk of the town for various reasons. Now, lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed shock at seeing his name on the poster of the movie.

Javed, who is believed to be anti-right wing, shared a picture of the credit list that shows his name been mentioned as one of the lyricists for the movie.

"Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it," Javed tweeted along with the picture. Clearly, the veteran writer made this tweet to clarify that he is not a part of the movie in any way.

However, it is not clear if it was a mistake on the part of the makers of PM Narendra Modi biopic, or it is some other lyricist who has the same name as Javed Akhtar.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the movie was released recently, and it got mixed response from the viewers. While some liked the trailer of the film based on India's PM, some others found it mediocre. A large section of people, especially the anti-Modi brigade, also duped it to be a propaganda film, planned to be released around the general elections of 2019.

Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi will showcase his journey from being a tea-seller to becoming the Prime Minister of India. Vivek will be seen portraying the central character. It will be released on April 12.