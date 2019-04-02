Salman Khan has started shooting for Dabangg 3, and already some interesting details about the story of the movie have apparently been leaked.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Salman will not just be seen as a cop in Dabangg 3, but also as a local goon. The publication stated that the plot of the upcoming movie will showcase the journey of Chulbul Pandey's character before becoming a police officer.

According to the entertainment portal, Dabangg 3 will portray Salman as a good-hearted local goon before becoming a cop. Not just Salman's character, antagonist Sudeep's role will also have an interesting flashback.

The villain will be introduced while narrating Chulbul's past life. The publication also stated that Dabangg 3 will be completely different from the previous instalments, and showcase a cat and mouse chase between Salman and Sudeep's characters.

The Dabangg 3 team is currently in Madhya Pradesh shooting for the first schedule of the film. Some videos and pictures from the sets of the film have also surfaced on the internet.

While Salman himself has shared a candid picture, apparently from a song sequence in the movie, some other pictures and videos from the set have been leaked on social media.

Being directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 will retain Sonakshi Sinha as heroine. It is still not clear if the film will have any other female lead. Arbaaz too will have a pivotal role like he had in the previous two parts of the franchise.

Meanwhile, Salman has a strong line-up of upcoming movies. He will first be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat this Eid. Later he will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. The superstar had also recently announced the making of third part of Tiger series. Salman is certainly having a promising stock of films in his kitty.