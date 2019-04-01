Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his actor-producer brother Arbaaz Khan landed in Indore on Sunday, March 31, to begin shoot of their film Dabangg 3 the next day. The film will be shot in Mandleshwar and Maheshwar in the area in Madhya Pradesh.

As Salman Khan touched down in Indore, he posted a video on Instagram with Arbaaz Khan and him, saying, "So Arbaaz Khan and me have just landed in Indore where we were both born, and we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force." Arbaaz Khan adds, "That's right. So we're gonna have our first day of shooting tomorrow. So Dabangg 3 starts tomorrow."

Salman Khan captioned his Instagram post as, "Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazkhanofficial". Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan (aka Sushila Charak) and father, screenwriter Salim Khan both belong to Indore.

Salman Khan begins shooting for the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise on April Fool's Day 2019 (April 1). The film will be directed by Prabhu Deva aka Prabhu Dheva, the actor-filmmaker and choreographer down south who is also popular in Bollywood. Prabhu Dheva and Salman Khan gave us the hit film Wanted in 2009, a remake of the Tamil film Pokkiri, also directed by Prabhu Dheva.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "BIGGG NEWS... Salman Khan - director Prabhu Dheva reunite after #Wanted, after 10 years... The third instalment in #Dabangg film series is ready to take off... #Dabangg3 shoot begins tomorrow [1 April 2019]... Chulbul Pandey is back!"

Watch Salman Khan land at Indore airport:

Alongside Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is also prepping for the recently announced Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah that releases on Eid 2020. Salman Khan co-stars opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time in Inshallah.

Salman Khan's next release is Bharat, a remake of South Korean film Ode to my Father. Bharat releases on Eid 2019 (June 5). The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.