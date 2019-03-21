Several Bollywood stars had paid their tributes after last month's Pulwama terror attack which martyred 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. Salman Khan was one of them. The Bollywood superstar actor-producer had tweeted, "My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia".

Now, Salman Khan has spoken up more about what he feels about the terror attack and the young terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir who acted as a suicide bomber for Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In an interaction with media for the film Notebook in Mumbai, Salman Khan said that suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar's tutors were responsible for not imparting education in the correct manner. Salman Khan is of the opinion that everybody gets education but it is important to impart the right kind of education or training to a pupil.

"When we heard about that, it just killed us. But the backdrop of this film (Notebook) is exactly that (It is based in Kashmir)...that the kids come and leave that gun. Education toh sabko milti hain - sahi taleem milna bahot zaroori hai. (Everybody gets a good education but it is important to impart the right training and education). Jo isne kiya, isko bhi education hee mila tha, lekin uske jo tutors the, teachers the, principal the, woh galat the. (This boy Adil also got an education, but his teachers and principal were wrong in imparting it)," Salman Khan said.

There was a ban on Pakistan-based artists in Bollywood by the All India Cine Workers' Association (AICWA) in the wake of the Pulwama attack. During the time, there was buzz that Salman Khan also removed Pakistan singer Atif Aslam's song from his film Notebook.

Salman Khan said that his father is his best teacher and also spoke about his teacher in school who used to thrash him but also guided him.

Salman Khan denied that Notebook is based on The Teacher's Diary, a film from Thailand.