Bollywood celebs and their fascination for expensive and luxurious four-wheelers have always made news. From Rolls Royce to Ferrari, our Bollywood celebs are the proud owners of some of the most exquisite collection of cars there can ever be.

Recently, there were reports of Katrina Kaif bidding adieu to her Audi and purchasing a Range Rover which apparently cost her somewhere around Rs 2.33 crore. The Range Rover is a top end model and counted among one of the swankiest four-wheelers.

However, a report in India Today says that the Range Rover was gifted to Katrina Kaif by close friend Salman Khan. The report suggests that Salman brought four Range Rovers – one for himself, one for his mother Salma, one for Arbaaz and one for Katrina Kaif. Speculations are rife that Salman apparently bought it to gift it to Katrina Kaif who came to his rescue when Priyanka Chopra backed out of the project at the last minute.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan recently finished shooting for Bharat which also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. According to Bollywood Hungama, Salman and Katrina, who will be playing crossed lovers in Bharat, will be destroying their "Rs 10 crore set erected for the shoot in Mumbai Film City." Moreover, Salman was also seen sweating it out in the gym to look best for his part for the climax sequence.

Earlier, Priyanka had been roped in to play the female lead but owing to her sudden engagement and marriage plans with beau Nick Jonas, the diva had to back out. There were reports of Salman Khan being upset with Priyanka over her decision to leave his project after committing the dates, but, once Salman attended Priyanka's wedding reception, all such rumours were brought to rest.