It will be a clash of the Titans as the movies of two of Bollywood's biggest superstars will fight it out at the box office next year - Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. A third film, starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, may also release on the same day! Read on to know more about this big box office clash.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has confirmed that his new film Inshallah will release on his preferred date of Eid in 2020. Salman Khan has had only one flop in the middle-of-the-year Eid release - Tubelight. All his other Eid releases have been blockbusters.

With this admission, it is clear that Salman Khan's Inshallah will clash with Akshay Kumar's film Sooryavanshi on Eid 2020! Inshallah is an ambitious film by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is collaborating with his favourite actor Salman Khan after more than a decade. On March 19, it was announced that Inshallah will star young actress Alia Bhatt, who Bhansali has been wanting to cast.

Cop drama Sooryavanshi will be directed by Rohit Shetty and may star Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Akshay Kumar had announced on March 4 with a poster of Sooryavanshi, "A bullet for a bullet! Get ready for #RohitShetty's #Sooryavanshi on Eid 2020. Action-packed, masala intact! @karanjohar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms".

However, there is a bigger twist to the tale. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli too is planning to release his recently announced mega film RRR on Eid 2020! The movie's makers announced on Twitter, "July 30th, 2020... RRR... In theatres, Worldwide!!! In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously. An @ssrajamouli Film..." The biggest south stars like Ram Charan and Jr NTR will topline RRR along with the biggest Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Never has Eid sounded so exciting for a movie buff! It remains to be seen which filmmaker decides to avoid the clash and release on some other Indian festival to cash in on maximum footfalls in theatres.