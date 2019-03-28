Salman Khan has till date romanced almost all the top actresses of Bollywood, but the superstar has not been paired with Deepika Padukone yet. It looks like not just fans, even Salman himself is keen to work with the dusky beauty in a movie.

During a recent event, Salman was asked if there is any possibility of him working with Deepika in any movie. The actor in his witty manner said, "Actually, even I am wondering when will I work with Deepika?"

The Sultan actor further said that while he is keen to share screen space with Deepika, no such offer has knocked on his door yet. Acknowledging Deepika's stardom, he also said that there is no scope for him to work with her as of now.

"Deepika is a big star, so it has to be worth her while to do a film with me. Right now, there is nothing. In Bharat, Katrina Kaif is my heroine. She will also be my leading lady in the third part of the Tiger series. In Dabangg 3, there's Sonakshi Sinha. In Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2, I'm paired with Jacqueline Fernandez. So, if something comes up with Deepika, then perhaps," Salman concluded.

Salman has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming production Notebook. On the other side, his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his film Bharat that will hit the screens this Eid. It has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and the trailer of the film will be out in April.

Meanwhile, Deepika is in news for the first look for his next film Chhapaak, in which she plays the character of a real-life acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Being directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie will be released January 2020.