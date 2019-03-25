Trust Deepika Padukone to immerse herself into the skin of the character and she never disappoints. The first-look of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone as Malti, an acid-attack survivor is out.

And, the first-look itself has given us goosebumps. Deepika Padukone almost looks unrecognisable in the still released from the film. She will be seen essaying the role of Laxmi Agarwal, who after being attacked by acid, battled to prevent the sale of acid and chemicals at local stores.

Apart from Deepika, the film also has Vikrant Massey in an important role. Deepika has ventured into production with the film and will be co-producing it with Meghna Gulzar. Laxmi Agarwal had recently said in an interview with HT, "I am so happy that Deepika is playing the role. I have no right to judge her. How can I judge someone for something which I can't do? She has played wonderful characters on screen and I believe she will give her best. I want to thank Deepika ji, Meghna ji and the entire team who will be working together on the film."

Talking about Deepika's determination towards the project, Meghna Gulzar has said, "It was a moment of serendipity when I asked for a meeting with Deepika. I had many conversations with myself that she just may not be interested in doing the kind of film that I was talking to her. And she wasn't. She was looking to do something lighter after three intense films. But I didn't have a light, romantic script for her. My film was based on acid violence. Of a woman who epitomized immense courage and strength, in the face of crippling adversity. It felt like a perfect fit. Deepika took on the film, the character, and me, in a heartbeat."

It appears that the film might turn out to be Deepika's toughest role to date.