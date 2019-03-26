Jackie Shroff, who is just 10 years older than Salman Khan, will be seen playing the latter's father in upcoming movie Bharat. However, Jackie has no qualms in playing Salman's father as he considers him a kid.

Jackie said that although there is not much age difference between him and Salman, he has no issue in playing his father in Bharat.

"I am aware that the age gap is only 10 years. We started our careers almost around the same time, but I don't have any problem playing his father. I have always treated Salman like my bachcha. Even today, he is like a kid to me," the senior actor told Mid-Day.

Justifying his stand, Jackie further said that he had played Aamir Khan's father in Dhoom 3, and he has no apprehension in taking up such roles.

"I played Kareena Kapoor's father in Yaadein in 2001, and a few years back, I did it with Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 (2013). If the character is good and I am convinced about it, other factors don't matter to me," the 62-year-old actor said.

Salman and Jackie had worked together in films like Bandhan, Kyon Ki, Veer, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. He had mostly played Salman's friend or elder brother, but this is the first time Jackie will be seen as his father.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also features Katrina Kaif. Teaser of the movie had received positive response from the viewers, and now fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer that will be released in April.

Meanwhile, Salman has another highly anticipated film titled Inshallah. What makes this film more special is the fact that the superstar has collaborated with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two decades. Also it will bring the fresh pairing of Salman and Alia Bhatt.