As soon as the official confirmation of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt being roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie Inshallah was made, series of reactions started pouring in on social media.

While some of the fans are excited to know more details about the movie and the characters, there are some who are strictly against the idea of Salman romancing Alia. Although it is not confirmed if the two lead characters will have a romantic angle, fans are already not comfortable with the idea of seeing them as love couples.

A number of tweets have been made suggesting that Salman is too old to romance Alia onscreen. Salman (53) is over double the age of Alia (26), and hence, many are not comfortable with the idea of portraying them as love birds in the movie.

Some of the fans went to the extent of suggesting that Salman will fit into the role of playing Alia's uncle or father. However, there are a few who are of the opinion that Bhansali and Salma are aware of the age difference, and hence, it will be an unorthodox love story, if at all a love story.

Others put forward the example of Dear Zindagi in which Alia and Shah Rukh Khan were seen sharing an unconventional relationship, and their chemistry was actually liked by the audience. Positive lot of the fans have been saying that Bhansali is smart enough to create a special chemistry between the two, and people should not be negative about it without knowing any details of the film.

Check some of the tweets:

ALIA ALSO MY FAV .. But salman romance alia !!! Noooo Baap beti wala romance ho jayega .. — ABCDE (@ABCDE30023598) March 19, 2019

Salman will Romance with Alia ?? BC main Race3 Dubara dekhna chahunga ?? — Adi (@Aditya__17) March 19, 2019

Salman with Alia. This isn't something i can't digest rather this is something i won't digest.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali take a note that Salman shouldn't romance with Alia. — SRK FAN JIMMY (@iamjimmyjinx) March 19, 2019

So 53 years old Salman is going to romance with 26 years old Alia.. Great.. Hope it is an unconventional romance,something like old guy with young girl. ? https://t.co/mF5aoXXasQ — Josh.. (@sidhartha0082) March 19, 2019

SLB isn't that plain stupid who will make Alia romance Salman, even Salman won't like that too.

Calm the fuck down , they ain't romancing in the movie — vipul. (@Vipultweets_) March 19, 2019

Salman key saath Alia ka romance uncle key saath bachi? — Ayesha Mazhar (@AyeshaM20359973) March 19, 2019

This is going to b such a cheap Jodi. Salman looks like her father or may b elder brother but definitely not romancing hero. Was there no other actress to match up with Salman. Alia is great but too young for romancing Salman — Apps (@Apps0107) March 19, 2019

This is the first time Salman and Alia will be seen sharing screen space, and both the stars are excited to be part of the project. Salman has collaborated with the veteran director after 20 years as their last film together was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

"It's been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey," the superstar tweeted.

Alia too shared her excitement by tweeting, "Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called Inshallah".