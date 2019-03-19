Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Alia Bhatt have confirmed the news that they will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Bollywood movie titled Inshallah.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had earlier worked with Salman Khan in movies like Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Of late, it was rumoured that they will come back together after 20 years. The filmmaker took to his Twitter account to put all the rumour mills to rest.

Bhansali Productions tweeted, "Finally all speculations and wait end as 2019 brings together #SLB, @BeingSalmanKhan and @aliaa08 in his next film, #Inshallah. Wishing that this entire journey be filled with a lot of love and Inshallah, the team is blessed with hope and faith♥️ @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982"

Salman Khan took to his Twitter account to share his excitement over teaming up with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The B-Town superstar tweeted, "It's been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey. #Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial"

Alia Bhatt has worked with most of the popular Bollywood actors. This is for the first time she will be working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress tweeted, "I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It's been a long wait."

Later, Alia Bhatt added, "Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called "Inshallah" ❤ #Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982."