The news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali planning to collaborate with Salman Khan, 19 years after the massive success of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, has sent fans into a tizzy. While fans are claiming that the re-union could be called an extension of Hum Dil Chuke Sanam, no official confirmation on the title of the film has come out yet.

We had recently told you about how Salman Khan is keen on working with his closest friend in the industry, Katrina Kaif, once again in the film. Salman and Katrina have recently finished shooting for their upcoming next, Bharat, and Salman apparently wanted to work with her more and had thus, suggested her name to Bhansali. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's friendship goes a long way and hence Salman suggesting Katrina's name was almost expected. However, Bhansali didn't give his nod on Kaif.

Actresses like Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra are also being considered for the project but no one has been finalised yet. The reports of Sanjay Bhansali approaching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the film hasn't died down either.

On Karan Johar's Koffee couch, Priyanka Chopra had also revealed that she is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film which left us wondering whether Bhansali was considering her for the same film as well.

Now, as per a report in DNA, Shah Rukh Khan might play an important role in the film too. This comes as big news for the fans of the two biggest Khans of the industry. The report states that the director plans on cashing in on the Salman-Shah Rukh effect on the audience and thus Shah Rukh's presence would give a big boost to the film.