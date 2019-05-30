Bigg Boss 13 is set to hit screens soon and will see Salman Khan reprising the role of host once again. The superstar has been part of the controversial reality show since Season 4. Before Salman, the show was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Shilpa Shetty.

However, the thirteenth season is expected to see Salman co-hosting the show with a female personality. This certainly is a big development on the show, given that Salman has had been the face of the popular reality show since several years now.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, the Bharat star wants to add some freshness to the new season by bringing in a female co-host. He also intends to take a back-seat while giving the female co-host more exposure so as to bring the newness to the show.

"Salman felt that to add freshness to this year's season, the makers should get a female co-host. Apparently, Salman might take a backseat and give his female co-host more exposure so that she can bring newness to the show. Nothing is concrete as of now, these are mere ongoing conversations," a source close to the development told the web portal.

Further, rumour has it that Bigg Boss 13 grand premiere will take place on September 29, 2019 and just like every year, the new season will have a new theme and this time, the makers are mulling over 'Horror' as the season's theme.

Meanwhile, the makers have already started approaching celebrities to participate in the controversial reality TV show. International Business Times, India had exclusively learnt that Dayanand Shetty, popularly known as Daya of CID fame, popular film and TV actress Meghna Malik aka Ammaji of Na Aana Is Des Laado and actor Karan Vohra are likely to enter the show. Zareen Khan, who made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan in Veer, Ankita Lokhande and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have also been approached for the show.

Unlike the last few seasons that had commoners participating along with celebrities, the new season will see only well-known celebrities staying under the same roof in the mad house.