Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 is set to hit the small screens soon and the makers have already started approaching celebrities to participate in the controversial reality TV show.

While several popular names have surfaced as of now, International Business Times, India, has exclusively learned that Dayanand Shetty, popularly known as Daya of CID fame, is likely to enter the show. Not just that, popular film and TV actress Meghna Malik aka Ammaji of Na Aana Is Des Laado and actor Karan Vohra are also considered for Bigg Boss 13.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have also been approached for the show, although nothing has been confirmed yet, SpotboyE reported.

There are rumours that Zareen Khan, who made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan in Veer, will participate in Bigg Boss 13 and is also likely to be the first contestant to enter the show.

Unlike the last few seasons that had commoners participating along with celebrities, the new season will see only well-known celebrities staying under the same roof in the mad house. The format of having commoners on the show was not working out for the makers, a source had told IBT India that "no Bollywood celebrity is interested to share screen space and test their patience on camera and even the same response comes when we approach big names from the television industry."

"Last year, we could not bring big names from television or Bollywood industry. So, our show didn't do well. The makers wanted Danny D (porn star) and controversial drama queen Mahika Sharma to enter the house. They were offered the biggest deal but they didn't agree to stay with commoners. And lastly, commoners come to us with fake identities which later get exposed by media, and we are blamed to be scripted," the source added.