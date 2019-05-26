Viewers of Nach Baliye might have to wait a bit more for season 9 of the show, as the channel is apparently planning to launch another reality show called "Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl". The new show may be aired alongside another much awaited show Bigg Boss 13.

According to sources close to Star Plus, the channel is willing to delay the start of Nach Baliye 9, and instead go forward with the other reality show, which is likely to have several popular faces from the television industry.

While the first season of Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl was aired on Imagine TV, the second season is going to be aired on Star Plus. Sources further said that it will be launched around the same time of Bigg Boss 13, which will be aired on Colors TV.

Apart from bringing popular TV actresses, the show is likely to be hosted by Vidya Balan.

"Sofia Hayat, Rakhi Sawant, Mahika Sharma, Sara Khan, Shamita Shetty, Sanaya Irani, Surabi Jyoti, Tina Datta and Gauri Pradhan Tejwani are the few names approached for the reality show (Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl). The makers are trying to bring Vidya Balan to host the show," the source added.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is likely to have a change in its format. Unlike last year, the makers have apparently decided to do away with the concept of having commoners on the show. Bigg Boss 13 is likely to have only celebrities as contestants.

While it was reported that the decision was taken considering the poor performance of the show last year, IB Times had learnt that the reason behind not having commoners on the show was to get popular celebrities on board. Popular celebs were apparently not comfortable sharing the house with commoners, and hence, the makers decided to have only celebrities on the show.