Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss 13, as he confirmed to International Business Times, India, in a chat. Although he did not reveal when the Colors' reality show will begin, there is buzz that Bigg Boss 13 will begin on September 29, 2019, with a grand premiere. The show will go on for four months and is likely to have its grand finale on January 12, 2020. However, there were also rumours that Bigg Boss 13 could be pushed to December 2019.

Salman Khan is known for his inimitable yet authoritative style of hosting Bigg Boss over the years. The Bollywood superstar has hosted several seasons of Bigg Boss back-to-back, and has been the most successful host of the reality show. Previously, Bigg Boss has been hosted by Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi (when it aired on Sony Entertainment Television), actress Shilpa Shetty, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Bigg Boss 13 returns on September 29 and fans of the show are curious to know what the theme is this time. Each season of Bigg Boss comes with a theme, so as to garner new viewers for the show and keep the fans as well. The buzz in tellyland says that the theme of Bigg Boss 13 is going to be, hold your breath, horror! How that will be implemented in the format of the show on a daily basis, remains to be seen - if indeed horror is the theme of Bigg Boss in 2019. Horror or horror comedy is a rage in Bollywood, with films like Stree, Phillauri, and many more in the offing. It should work on television as well.

Also an important update in Bigg Boss Season 13 is that there will be no Commoner Contestants. While we could not confirm this, a report on BollywoodLife.com quotes a source as saying: "This decision (of not having commoners) has been taken after the debacle last year, where the choices of the commoner participants were questioned blatantly."

Apparently, the Celebrity Contestants that have been approached by Colors for Bigg Boss 13 are apprehensive about sharing the House with Commoners.

The list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants doing the rounds includes Bollywood actresses Zareen Khan, Prachi Desai and Ankita Lokhande, television stars Dayanand Shetty, Meghna Malik, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bharti Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and Vivek Dahiya, as well as MTV Roadies contestant Navjyot Gurudatta and Lok Sabha Elections 2019 polling officer Reena Dwivedi, who became a viral sensation because of her yellow saree at the poll booth.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 began on May 27 with a grand premiere. It is being hosted by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for the second term.