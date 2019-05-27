Salman Khan is on a high these days, with a very positive attitude towards his upcoming release Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. The superstar also has some new films in his kitty, including Inshallah, which is to be helmed by his good friend and one-time favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The buzz around Inshallah is great, as Salman Khan is teaming with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a very long time. Also, Salman Khan will be co-starring with the young and talented Alia Bhatt, the best actress in current times.

The pairing is a bit odd since Alia Bhatt is 26 in real life, and Salman Khan, 53. Reports say Salman will be Khan playing a 40-year-old character who is a businessman in Inshallah, while Alia Bhatt will play a 20-year-old aspiring actress. But it seems Salman Khan is quite okay with acting opposite younger actresses, as most cinema heroes are.

Recently at his press interviews for Bharat where International Business Times, India was present when Salman Khan was asked if he will work with Disha Patani in a film again, as she is much younger, he looked surprised. He had a 'Why not?' look on his face, as he disclosed that he will be working with an even younger actress – a 17-year-old – in his new film.

In Bharat, Disha Patani is Salman's love interest in the phase where his character is young. Expressing surprise at why he wouldn't work with Disha again, Salman Khan revealed, "I'm working with a 17-year-old now." He then stopped short and did not reveal anything more, even as we probed further. It seems Salman Khan accidentally let out information that was not supposed to be revealed at this stage! We wonder who this young actress is.

Meanwhile, SLB's Inshallah is going to be shot in the USA, his fourth film with Salman Khan. Bhansali first made Khamoshi - The Musical with Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala in 1996. Salman Khan and he then came back together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn and was much appreciated for the performances of all actors, the music and the tragic love story.

Then, Salman Khan had a cameo in Saawariya in 2007, the SLB film that launched the careers of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. In between, Bhansali wanted to make Bajirao Mastani with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, but the film did not happen to post their break-up. It was made with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and released in 2015.