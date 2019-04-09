Everyone was left awed at the recently held Filmfare Awards 2019, when Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt confessed love for her beau Ranbir Kapoor on stage, as she accepted her award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Raazi. This is the first time that Alia Bhatt openly told Ranbir Kapoor, and the world, that she loved him. The two Brahmastra actors also did a lovely dance to Ishq Wala Love at the Zee Cine Awards 2019 stage, again raising eyebrows but also winning appreciation for their chemistry.

"Tonight is all about love. There, my special one, I love you," gushed Alia Bhatt at the Filmfare Awards 2019, looking at Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt has now opened up about her very public 'confession', which she simply calls a show of "gratitude" towards Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview for her forthcoming movie Kalank, Alia Bhatt speaks about the awards show chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, and also marriage.

"I don't want to get married right now," says Alia Bhatt on speculations of her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. "When I am getting married, everyone will know. I will shout from Bandra Bandstand and Gaiety-Galaxy (the theatres)," she smiles. Alia Bhatt also refused to comment on her mother Soni Razdan's remark that she was "too young to rush into any lifetime decision" i.e. marriage.

On confessing love for Ranbir Kapoor at the 64th Filmfare Awards that was taken as a public announcement, Alia Bhatt says, "That was not an announcement. And I don't need to defend what I did because it was very personal." She further adds, "What connects Ranbir and I is for me to understand. What I did at that moment of thanking him was purely out of gratitude, and honesty, and it was all heart."

"Why I feel what I feel is very personal and I don't think it can be discussed in public domain. This is the first time I am talking about anything like this in my life. I would like to keep it sacred and simple," says Alia.

Well, it sure seems like a sacred relationship right now, without any Kalank. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor star in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie releases on December 20. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Vikram Gokhale, among others.