The teaser of Karan Johar's much awaited period film Kalank will be released on March 12, 2019, at an event in Mumbai. Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The marketing and promotions of the movie began a few days ago, with posters of each lead character being introduced through social media. And now, a new poster of Kalank and some beautiful new movie stills have been released by Dharma Productions.

Fans of Karan Johar's productions are waiting to watch the teaser of Kalank, which has been shot in 2018 and 2019. Karan Johar released the new poster with all the lead stars of Kalank on his Instagram on March 11, saying, "A part of this magical journey of eternal love will come to life tomorrow! #KalankTeaserTomorrow #Kalank."

Kalank brings together the hit pair of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, who have delivered blockbusters Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, after starring in their debut film Student of the Year along with Sidharth Malhotra. While Varun Dhawan has been named Zafar in Kalank, Alia Bhatt's character is called Roop.

But the coup of Dharma Productions is that it has brought together acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene and actor Sanjay Dutt, who made a hit onscreen couple in the nineties and were also rumoured to be dating. Bollywood buffs are waiting to see their chemistry together in Kalank after films like Saajan and Khalnayak. Sanjay Dutt plays Balraj Chaudhry in Kalank, while Madhuri Dixit-Nene is Begum Bahaar, "enchanting, ethereal and timeless".

Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur are the third couple in Kalank, playing Satya and Dev respectively. Both actors need a hit film and Kalank could just be the one.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank releases on April 17, 2019. Watch this space for reactions on the Kalank teaser on March 12! The teaser will also be available on YouTube and Hotstar. Meanwhile, take a look at the new stills of Kalank.