The makers of Kalank have revealed the first look and names of the entire lead cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha.

Producer Karan Johar first revealed details of the male characters in the movie, and then unveiled the female characters.

The first looks posters of all the cast shows their appearance and also gives an idea about the characters they are playing. While the fans are already excited to see such a stellar star cast coming in together for the big film, small details of their characters further make it interesting.

Here are a first look posters of the characters and their brief details:

Varun Dhawan: His poster was released the first, and it is indeed one of the most intriguing looks. Varun plays the character of Zafar, a man who "flirts with life and danger". The actor has a never-before-seen appearance. He is seen sporting eye-liners, ear rings, long hair and semi-beard look. The intensity in his eyes is unmissable.

Aditya Roy Kapur: He plays the role of Dev Chaudhry, a man with "virtuous heart and an uncorrupted mind". He appears to be playing the character of a gentle guy with a royal background.

Sanjay Dutt: He seems to be playing the most impactful character of Balraj Chaudhry. His character is described as "the most powerful voice of the table, the formidable one". The veteran actor is seen sporting a salt and pepper look coupled with spectacles. The seriousness on his face gives an impression of his wisdom and valour.

Alia Bhatt: She is the first of the female cast. Alia plays the role of Roop, and is seen sporting a glamorous look with traditional jewellery and "ghungat". Although she appears to be elegant, her character has been described as "to love her is to love fire".

Sonakshi Sinha: She seems to be playing the most gentle and subtle character in Kalank. Having vermillion on forehead, Sonakshi plays the role of Satya who is described as "pure, elegant and filled with love".

Madhuri Dixit: The iconic actress will be seen playing the character of Bahaar, "the true Begum". Her character is further described as "enchanting, ethereal and timeless".