Rumours of the impending wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been gathering steam consistently, with the year 2020 set for the union. The two forms one of the most stylish and successful couples of Bollywood and are much loved by fans. This, even before their first movie together, Brahmastra, releases in theatres.

This is the first time that both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been open about any of their relationships. In an interview to a film magazine, Alia Bhatt even spoke about her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. When she was asked about her Roka ceremony to be held in April 2019, Alia Bhatt chose to humour it. "The only 'Roka' I'm going to is the restaurant in London," she said, adding, "There's no roka happening for me...."

Alia Bhatt also revealed that she liked Ranbir Kapoor the first time she saw him and that he is a "supremely simple person" and a good human being. Recently at the Zee Cine Awards 2019 function in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt set the stage on fire, as they danced to Ishq Wala Love on stage. Their chemistry was there for all to see. It was at these awards again that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt almost kissed in front of the camera!

It was after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt both won the 2019 Filmfare Award for Best Actor Male and Female respectively that Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor shared a lovely post on Instagram with their picture. Alia Bhatt even commented on the post with hearts.

It has been speculated whether Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married in 2019 or not, as the health of Ranbir's dad and actor Rishi Kapoor has been a cause for concern. Rishi Kapoor is being treated for an undisclosed disease in New York for a while now, and he too wants to see his son married to Alia Bhatt as soon as his treatment is over.

In fact, there was a report that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have rented an apartment in New York City now. Alia Bhatt visited Ranbir Kapoor in the Big Apple when he was there by his dad's side in the hospital. This is definitely serious and we are waiting for an announcement from the Kapoors and the Bhatts soon!

Meanwhile, watch the moments of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the awards show right here!