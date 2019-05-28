Bigg Boss Marathi 2: Neha Shitole lashes out at Abhijeet Bichukale for misogynist comments

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 had its grand premiere on May 26 on Colors Marathi, with actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar hosting the second season of the reality show as well. Bigg Boss Marathi 2 has 15 contestants, and fights have erupted among some of them on Day 1 itself.

On the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 May 27 Episode, we saw contestant Abhijeet Bichukale having an argument first wth contestant Neha Shitole, and then with some more ladies of the House. Abhijeet Bichukale, also known as Abhijeet Awade-Bichukale, is a poet and politician who comes with a baggage of his stardom in Bigg Boss Marathi 2.

In the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 itself, we saw contestant Veena Jagtap talking to contestants Neha Shitole and Kishore Shahane how she was uncomfortable in the presence of Abhijeet Bichukale. We could see that he is making the female contestants edgy.

And soon enough, when it was time to be in the kitchen on Day 1 of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, Abhijeet Bichukale said something as misogynist as women should be doing the cooking in the house. Hearing this, Neha Shitole lost it and told him that it is the duty of everybody in the Bigg Boss Marathi house to be work in the kitchen.

Further, when Neha Shitole asks him to clean the floor, he refuses to help. Rupali Bhosle comes to Neha's rescue and lashes out at Abhijeet. The ladies get into a fight with Abhijeet, but he doesn't relent, strutting about like a king.

But if you think Abhijeet Bichukale is going to be nominated this week and evicted, you are in for a surprise. In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 May 28 Episode, Abhijeet Bichukale is going to be made a leader along with contestant Vaishali Mhade.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 was held in Lonavala near Mumbai, the same location where Bigg Boss Hindi, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, was held all these years. From 2019 onwards, Bigg Boss Marathi and Bigg Boss Hindi will be shot at a house built in Goregaon Film City in Mumbai.

Watch the two videos to see how Abhijeet Bichukale got into an argument with the ladies of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 on Day 1 itself.