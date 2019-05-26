Bigg Boss Marathi 2 has finally raised its curtains with its grand premiere on Sunday (May 26) and the final list of contestants is here as well. Take a look.

Kishori Shahane:

The 51-year-old actress is the first contestant to enter into the house. She has worked in more than 40 Marathi films and is also known for her roles in Hindi film industry. She has already become household with her roles in Marathi and Hindi TV serials.

Neha Shitole:

This Marathi actress is known for playing the role of Katekar's wife in Sacred Games and her hard-hitting performances in Marathi films like Deool and Sur Sapata.

Digambar Naik:

He is known for his impeccable comic timing and has worked in hit films like Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor, Bumper Lottery, Teen Bayka Fajiti Aika and Namdar Mukhyamantri Ganpya Gawde.

Abhijeet Bichukale:

He is a political personality from Satara. His friends call him Kavi Manache Nete.

Veena Jagtap:

She is a popular name in the Marathi industry and is known for her role in Radha Prem Rangi Rangali which was also her first break in the industry.

Vaishali Mhade:

She is the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2009 and has lent her voice to the title tracks of Marathi daily soaps like Honar Sun Me Ya Gharchi and Mazya Navryachi Baayko. She also made her Bollywood singing debut with Himesh Reshammiya in Damadamm.

Shivani Surve:

She is known for her roles in Devyani but she is more seen in Hindi TV serials like Laal Ishq, Ek Deewana Tha and Jaana Na Dil Se Door.

Shiv Thakre:

He is known for his stint in Roadies Rising. He is a good dancer and works at event management company.

Surekha Punekar:

Apart from being the Lavani Queen of Maharashtra, Surekha Punekar is also known for judging dance reality show Apsara Ali.

Madhav Deochake:

He made his acting debut in popular TV show Hamari Devrani. But he was destined to work in the Marathi industry and went on to bad a role in Ninad Vanage's Mazha Mee. He has also acted in Marathi movies like Aga Bai Arechyaa 2, Gondan, Citizen and Chintamani.

Rupali Bhosale:

She has appeared in many Marathi TV shows like Man Udhan Varyache, Don Kinaare Doghi Apan, Kanyadaan, Dilya Ghari Tu Sukhi Raha and Mahasangram. She is also known for her role in Badi Door Se Aaye Hain.

Abhijeet Kelkar:

He is a popular in both Marathi TV and cinema. He is known for working in movies like Me Shivaji Raje Bhosale Boltoy, Balgandharva and Kaksparsh and TV show like Tuza Maza Jamena, Oon Paus and Madhu Ithe Ani Chandra Tithe.

Vidyadhar Joshi:

He is known for appearing in supporting and character roles in the Marathi industry. He has worked in more than 20 films and most of them were mighty hit.

Maithili Jawkar:

She has worked in movies like Aai Mala Maaf Kar, Marmbandh, Chabu Palali Sasarla, Sansarachi Maya and Mulga.

Parag Kanhere:

He is popular chef who was a part of a cooking show called Aamhi Saare Khavayye.