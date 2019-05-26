The stage is all set for Bigg Boss Marathi 2 to air its grand premier episode today evening at 7 PM on Colors Marathi channel. Host Mahesh Manjrekar will be introducing each celebrity contestant to the viewers in an inimitable style and Surekha Punekar, the veteran Lavani Queen, will be performing on the stage on her popular lavani song Ya Rao ji Basa Bhauji.

Giving a glimpse into tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, the official Instagram handle of the channel shared a short clip of Surekha Punekar dressed in a traditional and elegant nauvari (9 yards) saree striking a pose flaunting her back as she begins her dance performance on stage. She can be seen being backed by a few background lavani dancers to compliment her.

The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 has been constructed at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai. And the tentative list of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestants is already out and celebrities like Rasika Sunil, Ramdas Athawale, Indurikar Maharaj, Surekha Punekar and Mayuri Deshmukh are some of the names being considered for the show.

Watch Surekha Punekar's lavani dance on Bigg Boss Marathi 2 grand premiere here:

