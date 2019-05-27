Bigg Boss 13 is all set to roll its carpet for this year's contestants and the makers of the controversial reality TV show have already started approaching many celebrities for participation. And reports have started making the rounds of the industry that Zareen Khan, who made her debut in Bollywoood with Salman Khan in Veer, is being considered as the first contestant to enter the show.

Unlike the last couple of years, Bigg Boss 13 will not be having commoners this time around as the format seems to be not working out for the makers of the show.

A source had told International Business Times India a few of days ago that "no Bollywood celebrity is interested to share screen space and taste their patience on camera and even the same response comes when we approach big names from the television industry."

It is being said that the makers had earlier approached popular names like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bharti Singh, Prachi Desai, Jay Bhanushali, Mahi Vij and Vivek Dahiya but all of them refused to be a part of the show.

It remains to be seen if Zareen would give her nod and maker her small screen debut with Salman Khan's show once again.