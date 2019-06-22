It has barely been a few months since the last season of the most controversial reality show – Bigg Boss 12 – has ended, and the buzz around Bigg Boss 13 has already created a storm on social media. First, we heard the rumours of a female celebrity hosting the show along with Salman Khan this year, and then came the rumours of Anup Jalota hosting the show with Salman as a special guest.

And, now, the latest update is about Salman Khan and his mammoth – like fee for the show. We had reported last year that the Dabangg Khan was making Rs 12-14 crore per week, which again was a massive jump in comparison to his fee for season 11 which was Rs 11 crore per episode. Since Khan used to make an appearance twice every week, the total amount he allegedly took home was somewhere around – Rs 300 to Rs 350 crore.

Now, as per a report in Koimoi, the actor would be taking home a massive Rs 31 crore per weekend (two episodes). Though it's not a confirmed report but receiving this amount would mean that the actor would get somewhere around Rs 403 crore for the entire duration of the show which will have 13 weekends.

It is said that during the fourth and sixth season of the show, Salman used to make Rs 2.5 crore per episode, which later increased to Rs 5 crore in season 7, and Rs 5.5 crore in season 8. For season 9, Salman charged an exorbitant Rs 8 crore per episode. For season 10, the amount of money he charged went up to Rs 8 crore per episode and for season 11, the sum was Rs 11 crore per episode.

Bigg Boss 13 is expected to premiere on September 29.