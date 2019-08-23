There have been many celebrities who have unapologetically and unabashedly had said the meanest things about their fellow actors which were totally uncalled for. And Kareena Kapoor was surely one of them.

From boasting about lending Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela film to Deepika Padukone to calling Bipasha Basu a 'kaali billi', Kareena didn't spare her contemporaries whenever she was asked to comment about them. And there was a time when Kareena had openly called Salman Khan a 'bad actor' while criticizing his acting chops during an old interview.

While speaking to fashion designer Umesh Jivnani, Kareena was all praise for Shah Rukh Khan when she was asked about her views on the acting chops of the Three Khans of Bollywood. She had said that she gets touched by SRK's performances onscreen and wouldn't stop talking about him for hours. She had then added that Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are the only actors in the industry that she admires.

Speaking about Aamir Khan, Kareena said that she liked him in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. But out of the three Khans, she admitted that she's totally a Shah Rukh Khan fan.

But when it came to speaking about Salman Khan, Kareena went on to criticize him and openly called him a 'bad actor'. "I'm not at all a Salman fan. I don't like him, he's a very bad actor. I tell him that he hams all the time," Kareena Kapoor said.

Ouch! Now that would have definitely hurt Salman to the core. But, cut to present, everything seems like all right between Salman and Kareena and both decided to let bygones be bygones.