It wouldn't be wrong to say that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship has been and will remain the most talked about and controversial affairs in the Bollywood industry. After breaking up with Salman, Aishwarya had revealed in an old interview that there had been many times when Salman had got physical with her. Though Salman had maintained that he had never beaten Aishwarya at any point of their relationship, he had admitted to an incident when the Dabangg Khan had created ruckus outside Aishwarya's house in the midnight.

According to reports, Salman, who was madly in love with Aishwarya at that time, wanted to marry her and even asked for her approval to getting married. It was this time, when Aishwarya was at the top of her career and wasn't ready to settle down anytime soon.

Salman apparently was not happy with Aishwarya's response and had reached her apartment on a night of November 2001 and kept banging the door of her house in a fit of rage. The apartment was on the 17th floor and eyewitnesses had said that Salman had even threatened to jump off the building if Aishwarya didn't comply to his demands. He literally kept banging the door till 3 am in the morning and his hand had even started bleeding by then. Aishwarya had no choice but to open the door and let Salman in.

The incident had spread like wildfire in the industry and for several months, both Salman and Aishwarya had maintained a stoic silence over the issue. Four months later, Salman had finally come out and confirmed the incident adding that the media had overhyped it.

"The incident is true, but it was overhyped by the media. I have a relationship with Aishwarya. If you do not fight in a relationship, it means you do not love each other. Why would I squabble with a person who is a stranger to me? Such things happen between us only because we love each other. Now, even the police have barred me from entering that building," Salman Khan had told The Times Of India in February 2002.

Moreover, Aishwarya's father had even filed a police complaint against Salman for his vile behaviour. But Salman had said that he had realised his mistake and had no grudge against Aishwarya's father.

"Her parents are very nice people. They are orthodox like my family. They have heard about my past affairs and they didn't like me in the life of their daughter. It is my fault, not theirs. I should have understood it earlier. They never stopped me from meeting with Aishwarya despite the fact that I treated them badly. Aishwarya did not like my behaviour towards them just as I would not appreciate anybody misbehaving with my father. Aishwarya's father is completely justified in complaining against me. I have no grudge against him," Salman had said.

Well, there's no two thoughts in saying that 'anger can lead you to your own destruction.'