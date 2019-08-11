The bond of friendship between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to everyone. The two are now coming back on the silver screen with Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. But there was a time when the two friends had turned into sworn enemies all thanks to Aishwarya Rai starrer Guzaarish.

It is being said that when Salman showed Bhansali a DVD of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, the movie became an inspiration for the filmmaker to make Guzaarish. Apparently, Salman was keen on doing the film opposite his ex-girlfriend. But things turned awry between Salman and Bhansali when the latter decided to cast Hrithik Roshan opposite Aishwarya Rai in the film.

Bhansali's decision had angered Salman to such an extent that he even went on demean his friend-turned-foe on a public platform. At an event, Salman openly took sleazy potshots at Bhansali when he was asked about his views on Guzaarish.

"Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya. (Even though there's a fly buzzing around the film, not even a mosquito went to see the film. Not even a dog went)," Salman had said in an old interview with The Times Of India.

When a girl asked Salman about how to make it big in the Bollywood industry, Salman replied, "Jaake usko milo. Voh tumhare pe picture bana dega, khud khoob kamayega, lekin tumko kuch nahin dega," (Go and meet Bhansali, he'll make a film on you. He'll make pots of money but won't pay you a dime)."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who had always considered Salman as his mentor, expressed his disappointment with Salman over his sleazy remarks on his film.

"I've always known Salman to be a good man, someone I've looked up to and admired and still do. He's always been a hero and always will be. But yes, it's not heroic to laugh or make fun of a filmmaker just because his box office collections are not up there with yours.

"I will be hurt if anyone talks like this about Mr Bhansali (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director of Guzaarish). In my opinion a hero never gloats. When you are super successful, it should in fact make you more gracious and loving," Hrithik had said.

The bitterness between Salman, Bhansali and Hrithik continued for years until they have sorted out their differences.