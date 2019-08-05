With less than two months remaining for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 to go on air, speculations regarding the list of contestants have intensified. Even as ardent viewers eagerly wait for the makers to unveil the final list of participants, International Business Times, India, has exclusively learnt seven names who have been finalised to enter the madhouse.

A source close to the development has exclusively revealed that these seven contestants have signed their contract.

Take a look at the seven final contestants of Bigg Boss 13:

1) Mugdha Godse: The former model was the semi-finalist at the Femina Miss India 2004. Although she did not gain success as an actor, she is still remembered for her role in Priyanka Chopra starrer Fashion. Mugdha made a buzz when her boyfriend Rahul Dev participated in Bigg Boss 10.

2) Mahika Sharma: A former model and TV actress, Mahika gained popularity for her controversial comments. She also made news for her relationship with British adult film star Danny D. Apparently, Mahika and Danny were supposed to participate in the previous season of Bigg Boss but the couple had opted out after learning that commoners were also part of the show.

3) Siddharth Shukla: The hunk rose to fame with TV show Balika Vadhu, post which he made Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Last seen on Dil Se Dil Tak, the actor had created a buzz after he was arrested for rash driving in 2018. Despite his good looks, physique and acting chops, Siddharth is not quite a favourite among producers and co-actors apparently because of his temperamental issues.

4) Chunkey Pandey: A happy soul, Chunkey, is popular among youth for his roles in the Housefull series. Chunkey was a star during the late 1980s and early '90s and has acted in over 80 movies in his career spanning across three decades. He is also among Salman's favourites and fans can expect some funny banter between the two on the show.

5) Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Devoleena became a household name as Gopi Bahu from popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Although it was earlier said that the actress opted out of Bigg Boss 13 as she bagged a Bollywood project opposite Rajkummar Rao, our source said that Devoleena is very much part of the Salman Khan show.

6) Rajpal Yadav: For the fans of Bollywood, Rajpal Yadav needs no introduction. The actor is known for his comic timings and acting chops. He made news for serving jail term over non-payment of loan and given the format of the show, the comedian-actor would be a perfect personality to be locked inside the madhouse.

7) Aditya Narayan: Singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya has hosted many singing reality shows and will now be seen in the controversial show. He was the first runners up in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, which concluded early this year. In 2018, the singer was in news for the wrong reason when he was arrested after ramming his posh car into an auto-rickshaw and seriously injuring two people. It is believed that Aditya shares a good relationship with Colors and is cast by channel and not the production house.