While Bigg Boss fans are waiting for the season 13 to begin, it appears that the reality show will bring an end to two other shows on Colors.

A little birdie has told International Business Times India that makers of Bigg Boss 13 and Colors have decided to air the reality show from 10 pm to 11 pm every day.

Last year, the makers had made a similar change in its timing by airing it at 9 pm every day instead of 10.30 pm on weekdays. Now the common time slot that has been fixed is 10 pm to 11 pm.

The source told us that Bigg Boss 13 will replace two shows – Bepanah Pyaar and Vish: A Poisonous Story. While Bepanah Pyaar is aired at 10 pm, the other show is aired at 10.30.

"Makers of Bigg Boss have brought a change in timing for season 3. While last year the show was aired at 9 pm, Bigg Boss 13 will be aired at 10 pm every day. It will replace Bepanah Pyaar and Vish, which will go off air after Bigg Boss 13 starts," the source told us.

Interestingly, both the shows are recently launched. While Bepanah Pyaar premiered on June 3, Vish had its first episode on June 10.

Meanwhile, a lot of rumours and speculations have already been doing the rounds regarding the upcoming season of the controversial show. Not just about probable contestants, a lot of things are being said about the hosts.

While Salman Khan will remain the prime host, he is likely to be joined by another known face. Unlike last season, Bigg Boss 13 will have only celebrity contestants, and a lot of names have already been shortlisted. The show is expected to begin in September.