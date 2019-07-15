The speculations around the probable list of contestants on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 has been making the rounds ever since Bigg Boss 12 had ended. A few weeks ago, IBTimes India had exclusively revealed the names of 23 shortlisted celebrities who will be participating on the show. And, according to the latest reports, out of these 23, Chunky Pandey has now been finalised on the show.

Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss 13 house is being built in Goregaon's Film City ditching the usual Lonavla set where most of the seasons have been shot. While there's a lot of speculations around Bigg Boss 13 grand premiere date, it is being said that the show will start airing on television by September 29 replacing Madhuri Dixit's dance reality show Dance Deewane 2.

It is also being speculated that owing to their crackling chemistry, Katrina Kaif might co-host Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan.

Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan was charging a whopping amount of over Rs 400 crore for the entire edition. Later, it was learnt that the makers of Bigg Boss have hiked Salman's fee to Rs 13 crore per week (Rs 6.5 crore per episode) and he will eventually be earning close to Rs 200 crore (Rs 195 crore exactly). Last year, he had charged Rs 11 crore per day shooting both weekend special episodes in a day and earned Rs 165 crore from the whole season.