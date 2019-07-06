Ever since the twelveth season of Bigg Boss ended, speculations surrounding Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 have been making news.

Besides the probable list of contestants, it was reported that the Dabangg star was charging a whopping amount of over Rs 400 crore for the entire edition. It was also said that Salman may produce the controversial show just like The Kapil Sharma Show and Nach Baliye 9.

In fact, another source from the team has told us that the figures are completely wrong. The informer revealed, "The season will extend for the usual 105 days, which means 15 weeks. Last year, he charged Rs 11 crore per day of shoot. He shoots both the weekend special episodes in a day and so, in 2018 he minted Rs 165 crore from the whole season. BB 13 will be a notch higher. He has hiked his fee and will get Rs 13 crore per week, which means Rs 6.5 crore per episode. That also means that he will in fact be earning close to Rs 200 crore (Rs 195 crore exactly) this time and not 400 crore as being reported."

Meanwhile, International Business Times, India, has exclusively revealed the names of the celebrity contestants, who have been approached for the show, and have also agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 13. As many as 23 people, including some well-known celebs including CID fame Dayanand Shetty, Bollywood comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav, TV actresses Meghana Malik, Devoleena Bhattacharya have been shortlisted for the controversial show.

Although some of the celebrities mentioned in the list denied being approached or being part of the show, it is apparently because they are not allowed to announce their participation as per their contract. "Zareen Khan recently tweeted saying that she is not joining Bigg Boss 13, but actually she will be a part of it. She had to deny the rumours as BB makers do not want the names to be out so soon," the source said.

Bigg Boss 13 is expected to go on air from September 29 onwards.