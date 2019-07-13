Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 is set to hit screens soon and the probable list of contestants are doing the rounds. Unlike the past few seasons, the upcoming season will feature only celebrities as contestants.

The team of Bigg Boss 13 is currently busy roping in popular celebs for the controversial reality show. While a few names have surfaced online, the latest buzz is that the hit jodi of popular show Uttaran - Rashami Desai and Tina Dutta aka Tappu and Ichcha - are ready to get locked inside the madhouse, SpotboyE reported.

When contacted Rashami denied the news while Tina chose not to respond to the message. Rashami told the web portal: "They did call me and also had a meeting but I don't feel I'll be able to do the show for my personal reasons. Although they want me to participate... so, let's see."

It is known that contestants of Bigg Boss are not allowed to reveal about their participation until an official announcement from the channel is made and probably this the reason both the actresses chose not to reveal anything at the moment.

Both Rashami and Tina will make for good contenders given that Rashami, who was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak, had stirred controversy over her troubled marriage with Uttaran actor Nandish Sandhu a few years ago. On the other hand, Tina made headlines in March this year after she went public accusing her Daayan co-star Mohit Malhotra of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, International Business Times, India, had exclusively revealed the names of the celebrity contestants, who have been approached for the show, and have also agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 13. As many as 23 people, including some well-known celebs including CID fame Dayanand Shetty, Bollywood comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav, TV actresses Meghana Malik, Devoleena Bhattacharya have been shortlisted for the controversial show.

Rumour also has it that former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim and television actress Ridhi Dogra are likely to be part of the controversial show as well.

Bigg Boss 13 is expected to go on air from September 29 onwards.