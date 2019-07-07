Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 is set to hit screens soon and the probable list of contestants are doing the rounds. Unlike the past few seasons, the upcoming season will feature only celebrities as contestants

Bigg Boss 13 will feature only celebrities as contestants and the team is currently busy roping in popular celebs for the controversial reality show. While there were rumours that Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim is likely to be part of the show, latest report claim that another popular television actress Ridhi Dogra has been roped in by the makers.

According to a SpotboyE report, the Maryada-Lekin Kab Tak actress has signed the contract and is ready to be locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

Ridhi made headlines recently when rumours of her troubled marriage with Raqesh Bapat shocked fans. The once much-in-love couple had been married for seven years. According to a report in SpotboyE, Ridhi and Raqesh are not staying together anymore. When the portal contacted Ridhi for clarification, she blasted the reporter through a text message saying, "You have no right to talk about anyone's personal life. Stay away." She further reverted saying, "No, we are not (not separated). You are talking rubbish. Please stop this."

However, soon after, Ridhi and Raqesh released an official statement confirming their separation.

Meanwhile, International Business Times, India, had exclusively revealed the names of the celebrity contestants, who have been approached for the show, and have also agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 13. As many as 23 people, including some well-known celebs including CID fame Dayanand Shetty, Bollywood comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav, TV actresses Meghana Malik, Devoleena Bhattacharya have been shortlisted for the controversial show.

Although some of the celebrities mentioned in the list denied being approached or being part of the show, it is apparently because they are not allowed to announce their participation as per their contract. "Zareen Khan recently tweeted saying that she is not joining Bigg Boss 13, but actually she will be a part of it. She had to deny the rumours as BB makers do not want the names to be out so soon," the source said.

Bigg Boss 13 is expected to go on air from September 29 onwards.